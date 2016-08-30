SAO PAULO Aug 30 More Brazilian companies are
expected to tap equity markets for funding in coming months,
encouraged by less political turmoil and signs that the harshest
recession in eight decades is subsiding, analysts said on
Tuesday.
A healthy deal flow of equity capital markets transactions
is growing on expectations the Brazilian economy is heading for
recovery, analysts from the nation's top investment banks and
brokerages said at a Thomson Reuters event in São Paulo.
Some of those deals, which include follow-on offers, private
placements and eventually initial public offerings, could help
refinance debt and fund future expansion. Appetite for new
offers can be felt across the board and may be stimulated by
cash-flush foreign investors chasing higher returns than they
can get in developed countries, the analysts said.
"We feel that the deal flow has already formed, because a
number of companies need to redefine their capital structure,"
said Pedro Batista, chief Latin America equity strategist for
JPMorgan Securities.
This year has been among the weakest in more than a decade
for equity capital markets activity in Brazil. Still, in recent
weeks, three companies filed with security industry watchdog CVM
for permission to sell stock. Two of the deals are IPOs.
Late on Monday, Brazilian medical laboratory Centro de
Imagem Diagnósticos SA filed for an IPO, which will be advised
by investment banking firms Itaú BBA SA, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Santander Investment Securities.
Marcos Assumpção, a senior analyst at Itaú BBA, said
conditions for a more solid recovery in offerings are gradually
taking shape. He cited a shift toward more business-friendly
economic policies and a "commitment to relying more on
investment to fuel future growth."
Such a stance, coupled with growing investment inflows into
emerging market countries like Brazil, could boost equity
capital markets activity.
On July 26, Energisa SA priced an offering of new stock near
the upper end of a suggested range, while Carlyle Group LP and
partner Guilherme Paulus raised about $394 million from the
partial sale of their stakes in travel agency CVC Brasil
Operadora SA on Aug. 11.
Whipsawing equity markets in Brazil made it challenging to
price equity offers in recent years. Then a government
corruption probe and sliding commodities prices tipped the
country into its deepest recession since the 1930s.
The last IPO priced in Brazil was that of insurance broker
FPC Par Corretora de Seguros SA in June last year.
(Editing by David Gregorio)