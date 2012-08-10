SAO PAULO Aug 10 Striking food inspectors who
had slowed grain exports were ordered back to work by Brazil's
attorney general on Friday as demand for soy and corn from Latin
America's largest economy increased to head off a global food
shortage.
A union representing the inspectors said they would obey the
court order, which came after soy and corn exporters turned to
local courts to guarantee document clearance on Wednesday.
Drought in the United States, the world's largest corn
producer, has decimated corn and soy crops there. Brazil is the
world's No. 2 soy producer, and its corn exports rose to 1.7
million tonnes in July from 134,900 tonnes in June.
Inspectors working for the agriculture ministry walked off
the job on Monday. They slowed the issuance of mandatory
phytosanitary certificates needed for exports, but did not
paralyze shipments.
"I'm not sure how to measure the number of ships that have
been affected, but ... there are many given the strike is a
national movement and not just located in a single port," said
one Sao Paulo grains trader who declined to be named.
In a separate strike, government sanitary inspectors have
been off the job for nearly three weeks, but they have not
visibly increased the ship line-up at Brazil's main ports.
Customs workers, university professors and other federal
employees have staged strikes across the country in recent
weeks, a growing headache for President Dilma Rousseff who sees
workers' demands for higher wages as counter to her goal of
invigorating Brazil's economy.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer)