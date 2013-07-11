* Demonstrations briefly block major roads in several cities
* Union marches less disruptive than protests in June
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 11 Union demonstrations snarled
traffic in several Brazilian cities on Thursday morning as part
of a one-day strike aimed at seizing the momentum of sweeping
protests that shook Latin America's largest economy last month.
Bus drivers, metalworkers, stevedores and bank tellers were
among the unionized workers who took to the streets in at least
dozen of Brazil's biggest cities as organized labor sought to
push workers' rights to the forefront of the national debate.
The disruptions, which began during the early morning
commute, were limited compared to the mass protests that swept
Brazil in June, culminating in its largest demonstrations in two
decades and spurring President Dilma Rousseff to pledge reforms.
Union groups played a marginal role in those protests, which
were sparked by outrage over higher bus fares and led to demands
for better public services, an end to political corruption and
more investment in healthcare and education.
Organized labor is now trying to assert leadership and
provide direction for what has been a largely leaderless mass
protest movement. Unions are asking for shorter work weeks and
more generous pensions among other demands.
Leaders of Brazil's biggest umbrella union, known as CUT,
which provides key support for Rousseff's leftist Workers'
Party, aimed to channel popular discontent while allaying
skepticism that they were late to the movement.
"We're not late, we've always been here. We're here to
demand that Dilma follows through on her promises," said Adriana
Magalhães, a bank employee and CUT organizer in Sao Paulo.
Demonstrators briefly blocked dozens of major roads around
the country, setting tires ablaze on a freeway outside Rio de
Janeiro and marching over an iconic suspension bridge in Sao
Paulo's financial district.
Dock workers at Brazil's main shipping ports also joined the
24-hour strike, holding up a sugar vessel and several container
ships at the port of Santos south of Sao Paulo, the busiest
container port in South America.
But there were notable absences - Sao Paulo's subway and
train workers voted to abstain from Thursday's walkout.
Union demonstrators demanded expanded labor rights for
Brazilians while echoing the calls last month for greater
investment in public health, education and transportation.
The growing list of grievances puts Rousseff, who is widely
expected to run for re-election next year, in a tough spot as
she tries to balance the demands for reforms with her
government's renewed vows of fiscal responsibility.
Looser fiscal policy, rising inflation and weak economic
growth have stoked investor concerns about Brazil's economy in
recent months, triggering a broad selloff on the Sao Paulo stock
exchange and warnings of a lower sovereign debt rating.
At the same time, the popular unrest nearly halved
Rousseff's approval ratings in a matter of weeks to about 30
percent, casting a sudden shadow over the center-left
president's political future.
Rousseff, who took over for the popular former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has faced criticism from mayors and
defiant allies in Congress this week, even as she announced
billions in new spending on public transport and other municipal
services aimed at quelling popular discontent.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo, Maria
Pia Palermo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by
Paul Simao)