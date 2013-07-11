* Unions draw a fraction of the crowds at June protests
* Demonstrations briefly block major roads in many cities
(Adds details on clashes with police late in the day)
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 11 Tens of thousands of union
demonstrators blocked roads and snarled traffic in dozens of
Brazilian cities on Thursday in a one-day strike aimed at
seizing the momentum of huge protests that swept the country
last month.
The disruptions, mostly peaceful aside from scattered
clashes between police and protesters in a few cities, were
limited compared to June protests that drew more than 1 million
supporters in Brazil's largest demonstrations in two decades.
Late Thursday, police in Rio de Janeiro fired tear gas and
used batons to disperse an unruly group of demonstrators, some
of them hooded and masked, that sought to take advantage of the
march by union workers to create unrest. Labor activists also
tried to push back some of the aggressive demonstrators.
Bus drivers, metal-workers, stevedores and bank tellers were
among the unionized workers who took to the streets nationwide
as organized labor attempts to elevate workers' rights above the
tide of complaints that washed across Brazil in recent weeks.
The earlier wave of discontent has quieted in recent weeks
after sending shockwaves through the political landscape and
spurring President Dilma Rousseff to pledge reforms and more
investment in public services.
Union groups played a marginal role in those protests, which
were sparked by outrage over higher bus fares and led to demands
for better public services, an end to political corruption and
more investment in healthcare and education.
Organized labor was sidelined in the June demonstrations,
but is now trying to assert leadership and provide direction for
what was a diverse and leaderless protest movement.
Protesters on Thursday demanded more labor rights while
echoing the calls last month for greater investment in public
health, education and transportation. Brazil's biggest unions
represent about one-tenth of the workforce.
Leaders of Brazil's largest umbrella union, known as CUT,
which provides support for Rousseff's leftist Workers' Party,
aimed to channel popular discontent and counter the notion that
they were late to the movement.
"We're not late, we've always been here. We're here to
demand that Dilma follows through on her promises," said Adriana
Magalhães, a bank employee and CUT organizer in Sao Paulo.
The biggest gatherings paled in comparison to the protests
last month, which packed major boulevards.
Sao Paulo's highest-profile union rally drew a few thousand
paticipants at its peak along four blocks of Avenida Paulista,
the city's main avenue. Police cordoned off the area and
diverted traffic to allow the march to proceed.
Office worker Hermes Pereira watched skeptically from the
margins of the rally. "The protests last month made demands
without a political platform, without a party. Today they're
demanding the same things as last month, but without the same
strength," he said.
The previous protests subsided into smaller, isolated
demonstrations after swift government concessions, isolated
violence and a lack of central leadership, raising questions
about their lasting impact.
HIGHWAY BLAZE
Demonstrators on Thursday briefly blocked dozens of major
roads around the country, setting tires ablaze on a freeway
outside Rio de Janeiro and marching over a suspension bridge in
Sao Paulo's financial district.
Dock workers joined the strike, holding up a sugar vessel
and several container ships at Santos south of Sao Paulo, the
busiest container port in South America.
But there were notable absences - subway and train workers
in Sao Paulo and Rio did not take part, minimizing the impact in
Brazil's two biggest cities.
It was a largely normal workday in the national capital
Brasilia, despite a demonstration by several thousand that
diverted traffic. A few hundred landless peasants also occupied
land reform institute INCRA to demand agrarian reforms.
In parts of the country with a strong history of union
activity, such as Porto Alegre in the far south, public
transportation, stores and even intercity buses shut down.
Rousseff, who is widely expected to run for re-election next
year, is trying to balance the demands for reforms with her
government's renewed vows of fiscal responsibility. The protests
badly damaged her approval ratings.
Looser fiscal policy, rising inflation and weak economic
growth have stoked investor concerns about Brazil's economy,
triggering a broad selloff on the Sao Paulo stock exchange and
warnings of a lower sovereign debt rating.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eduardo Simoes
in Sao Paulo, Maria Pia Palermo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de
Janeiro, Raquel Stenzel in Porto Alegre; Editing by Todd Benson
and Paul Simao)