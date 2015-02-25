SAO PAULO Feb 25 A main access road to Brazil's
Port of Santos was cleared early on Wednesday after a truck
driver strike dispersed, though other roads in the country
remained blocked as protests stretched into a second week.
Highway operator Ecovias said via Twitter that the protest
on the Anchieta highway leading to Latin America's largest port
had concluded and all lanes were cleared. Still, traffic remains
slow due to the long back-up of trucks on the road.
Brazilian truck drivers have been blocking roads in protest
over high fuel and toll prices, poor road quality and changes to
rules governing trucking. The protests have interrupted supplies
of diesel and raw materials across the country and threatened to
hold up grains exports at ports in the middle of a record
harvest.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Alison Williams)