SAO PAULO Feb 26 Some Brazilian truckers agreed to end a nine-day strike that has crippled supply chains across much of the country, though many roadways remained blocked on Thursday as others pressed to hold out for more concessions from the government.

Brazil's government told truckers and transport companies late Wednesday it would extend a year of free financing for vehicles from a state development bank, keep diesel prices unchanged for six months, and help truckers and transport companies work out a framework for setting freight rates.

There were "advances" on grievances, said Cinthia Alves, a press representative for the National Independent Transporters Association (CNTA), adding that it was relaying the government's proposal to striking truckers.

Alves said CNTA would suggest truckers end blockages in order to make progress in the next round of negotiations with the government, scheduled for March 10th.

The strike has disrupted food and fuel supplies in at least 10 of Brazil's 26 states.

By early Thursday, though, the number of road blocks had dropped to 57 from about 100 on Wednesday as some drivers got back to work, according to Brazil's Globo television network. It said road blocks were slowing traffic on 27 highways in four states.

However, some trucker groups such as the National Transport Command, led by Ivar Luiz Schmidt, were unwilling to call off the strike.

"We don't accept it," said Schmidt, who claims to hold sway over the majority of striking truckers. He said the government had excluded his organization from the negotiating table.

Independent truckers and transport companies have been calling for lower diesel and toll prices, changes to new regulations on drivers' downtime during long hauls and better road conditions. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão and Leonardo Goy; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)