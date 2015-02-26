SAO PAULO Feb 26 Some Brazilian truckers agreed
to end a nine-day strike that has crippled supply chains across
much of the country, though many roadways remained blocked on
Thursday as others pressed to hold out for more concessions from
the government.
Brazil's government told truckers and transport companies
late Wednesday it would extend a year of free financing for
vehicles from a state development bank, keep diesel prices
unchanged for six months, and help truckers and transport
companies work out a framework for setting freight rates.
There were "advances" on grievances, said Cinthia Alves, a
press representative for the National Independent Transporters
Association (CNTA), adding that it was relaying the government's
proposal to striking truckers.
Alves said CNTA would suggest truckers end blockages in
order to make progress in the next round of negotiations with
the government, scheduled for March 10th.
The strike has disrupted food and fuel supplies in at least
10 of Brazil's 26 states.
By early Thursday, though, the number of road blocks had
dropped to 57 from about 100 on Wednesday as some drivers got
back to work, according to Brazil's Globo television network. It
said road blocks were slowing traffic on 27 highways in four
states.
However, some trucker groups such as the National Transport
Command, led by Ivar Luiz Schmidt, were unwilling to call off
the strike.
"We don't accept it," said Schmidt, who claims to hold sway
over the majority of striking truckers. He said the government
had excluded his organization from the negotiating table.
Independent truckers and transport companies have been
calling for lower diesel and toll prices, changes to new
regulations on drivers' downtime during long hauls and better
road conditions.
