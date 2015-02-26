(Adds new government threats of fines, reaction from truckers)
By Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian truckers continued a
nine-day-old strike on Thursday, unmoved by an initial
government offer to meet some of their demands or by threats of
hefty fines.
The strike, which spread from a few road blocks on Feb. 18
in the main soybean state of Mato Grosso to 91 blockades across
nine states on Thursday, has caused lines at filling stations
and spoiled milk, fruit and vegetables unable to reach
supermarkets.
After negotiations with some trucker groups fizzled out on
Wednesday, the government offered a year of free financing for
trucks and to help truckers and transport companies create a
framework for setting freight rates.
Truckers largely ignored the offer and held their ground,
even after Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo threatened on
Thursday to impose fines of 5,000 to 10,000 reais
($1,700-$3,400) per hour on truckers who illegally blocked
roads.
"We've got mountains of debt - a little more doesn't change
anything much," Ivar Luiz Schmidt, who is one of the leaders
organizing the strike, said in response.
Truckers' primary demand is for a reduction in diesel
prices, which are roughly 50 percent above international levels
but the government is unwilling to lower those prices.
The sector is struggling with a surge in the number of
trucks on the road in recent years and falling prices for bulk
commodities such as sugar, corn and soybeans, which have lowered
payments to truckers.
Local logistic companies, such as NTC&Logistica, say several
firms will likely close in the near future in order to restore
balance to the troubled sector.
Although the flow of trucks was normal in Brazil's richest
state of Sao Paulo, including at the country's main port of
Santos, other important export hubs further south were affected.
Paranagua, the second-largest grains exporting port, said it
had soybeans in silos to continue loading ships until March 2.
Another port, Rio Grande, said operations were lightly
affected but feared problems would grow over the weekend.
The Independent Transporters Association (CNTA), one of the
entities representing truckers, said it would recommend truckers
allow delivery of food and fuel leading up to the next round of
talks with the government on March 10.
Members of the National Transport Command, which is led by
Schmidt and was excluded from negotiations on Wednesday, were
not willing to call off the strike and prepared to face "the
ultimate consequences."
"We weren't in the negotiations because we don't represent
any union or federation. We abhor those guys. They don't
represent the sector," said Schmidt.
(Additional reporting by Priscila Jordão and Leonardo Goy;
Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)