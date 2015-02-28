SAO PAULO Feb 28 A truck driver taking part in
a strike over the high cost of fuel amongst other grievances
died in southern Brazil on Saturday after a car ran him over at
a blockade set up by the protesters, the federal government
said.
The protest, now in its 11th day, was continuing in Brazil's
southern states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, but has
waned in other agricultural states. Highway police reported 38
roadblocks mounted by those on strike, down from 57 on Friday.
In a statement, the president's office lamented the death of
trucker Cléber Adriano Machado Ouriques on the BR-392 highway in
Rio Grande do Sul, and said its proposals made to the striking
truckdrivers on Wednesday were the best way to resolve the
crisis.
Highway police in Rio Grande do Sul and members of the
protest movement were not immediately available for comment.
The government has offered to freeze diesel prices for six
months and pass a law to help lower toll costs, but protest
leaders say it has not sufficiently addressed their concerns
over high diesel prices and rising freight costs.
The strike's economic toll is mounting as the delivery of
grains and other food goods slows.
The Rio Grande port said on Friday it may run out of
soybeans to load on ships this weekend while the National Pork
and Poultry Association said 60 plants had closed temporarily
and some starving chickens were resorting to cannibalism.
Roadblocks were reported at five locations on Saturday in
top soybean growing state Mato Grosso, where some farmers are
running out of diesel fuel needed to run farm equipment.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)