(Adds police account of accident)
SAO PAULO Feb 28 A protester taking part in a
strike over rising freight costs died in southern Brazil on
Saturday after a truck ran him over at a blockade set up by the
demonstrators, highway police and the federal government said.
The protest, now in its 11th day, was continuing in Brazil's
southern states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, but has
waned in other agricultural states. Highway police reported 38
roadblocks mounted by those on strike, down from 57 on Friday.
A spokesman for the federal highway police in Rio Grande do
Sul said Cléber Adriano Machado Ouriques, 38, had wanted to
address the driver of a truck which had not stopped at the
blockade.
Marks on the road indicated the driver had tried to break
before he ran over Ouriques and fled the scene, the spokesman
said.
In a statement, Brazil's president's office lamented
Ouriques' death on the BR-392 highway. The statement expressed
solidarity with his friends and family but said the government's
proposals made to the striking truck drivers on Wednesday were
the best way to resolve the crisis.
The government has offered to freeze diesel prices for six
months and pass a law to help lower toll costs, but protest
leaders say it has not sufficiently addressed their concerns
over high diesel prices and rising freight costs.
The strike's economic toll is mounting as the delivery of
grains and other food goods slows.
The Rio Grande port said on Friday it may run out of
soybeans to load on ships this weekend while the National Pork
and Poultry Association said 60 plants had closed temporarily
and some starving chickens were resorting to cannibalism.
Roadblocks were reported at five locations on Saturday in
top soybean growing state Mato Grosso, where some farmers are
running out of diesel fuel needed to run farm equipment.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)