UPDATE 4-Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Melbourne after passenger tries to enter cockpit
* Australian police say man in custody, not terrorism-related (Updates with detail from police)
BRASILIA Feb 22 Brazilian port unions called off a plan to hold a six-hour strike next Tuesday after meeting with officials over concerns about the government's plans to reform port regulations, the port minister said on Friday.
Workers shut down the flow of goods and commodities through Brazilian ports during a six-hour strike on Friday morning.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Australian police say man in custody, not terrorism-related (Updates with detail from police)
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)