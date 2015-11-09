(Adds number of roads blocked)
SAO PAULO Nov 9 Independent truckers in Brazil
started an indefinite strike on Monday, blocking traffic in a
few states in the agricultural powerhouse as they asked for
President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, according to federal
highway police.
There were protests in 11 states, police said, but federal
roads were only totally blocked in four places nationwide and
partially blocked in 22.
A two-week truck strike in late February blocked roads at
more than 100 sites. The federal government is negotiating with
independent truckers to try to prevent a prolonged strike and
supply shortages.
Brazil is the world's top exporter of soybeans, coffee,
sugar and beef. The soy crop is currently being planted so
exports of Brazil's main cash crop will not be effected.
Brazil's animal protein association said that pork and
poultry shipments could be disrupted in a crucial month for the
sector, with demand from buyers in the Northern Hemisphere
increasing ahead of their winter. The sector lost some 700
million reais ($184 million) due to the roadblocks in February.
The February strike included specific demands such as
controlling rising diesel costs and implementing minimum freight
rates, concerns organizers still do not believe have been met.
But this protest is more political in nature and includes calls
for Rousseff's impeachment.
The truckers were protesting at a time of deepening
discontent in Latin America's largest economy, complicating
negotiations.
"If we had a list of demands, the government is always open
to dialogue, but this is a strike with a sole purpose of wearing
down the government," Rousseff's spokesman, Edinho Silva, said.
Brazil's main trucking unions are not participating in the
strike. An informal group called the National Transport Command,
which has been organizing the demonstrations online, has more
than 44,000 Facebook followers.
A video posted by the Command late on Sunday said they were
fighting to end corruption and for more opportunities for all
Brazilians.
($1 = 3.8 reais)
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer and Leonardo
Goy in Brasilia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)