SAO PAULO Nov 10 Independent truckers in Brazil
protesting against the federal government entered the second day
of their strike on Tuesday, but roadblocks have eased and are
mostly concentrated in the south.
There were protests in seven states, federal highway police
said in a bulletin, down from 11 on Monday. Truckers were
blocking passage of other trucks but allowing cars and
ambulances to pass in around 20 places, mostly in Parana and
Minas Gerais states. No roads were totally blocked.
Brazil's pork and poultry association warned roadblocks in
the south could impact exports at a critical time, but the
protests have not reached top grain producing state Mato Grosso
and are unlikely to have an impact on soybean planting.
Brazil's main trucking unions are not participating. An
informal group called the National Transport Command, which has
been organizing the strike online, has more than 44,000 Facebook
followers.
Representatives for President Dilma Rousseff said that
without concrete complaints, it is impossible to negotiate with
the truckers. Their banners have called for the impeachment of
Rousseff and an end to corruption.
The same truckers slowed deliveries to ports for two weeks
in February, protesting then over high diesel costs and low
payments for drivers.
