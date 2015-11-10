SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Biosev SA,
the sugar and ethanol unit controlled by French commodities
trader Louis Dreyfus, said on Tuesday that
third-quarter losses expanded more than five-fold after heavy
currency-related impairments.
The world's No. 2 sugar-cane processor recorded a net loss
of 219 million reais ($58.4 million) in the three months ending
Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 42 million reais in the same
period a year earlier.
Company debt, mostly denominated in dollars, increased by 17
to 7.66 billion reais. A decline in the value of Brazil's real
against the U.S. dollar in the July-September period was
responsible for 1.6 billion reais of the increase.
"Certainly the real's depreciation impacted our results, but
it also brought a new reality to the Brazilian sugar sector,"
said Biosev's CEO Rui Chammas, referring to gains in
competitiveness by local sugar and ethanol producers.
Biosev bet revenue rose 56 percent to 1.74 billion, compared
with the year-earlier period.
Chammas said the operational performance was positive,
despite weak financial result impacted by the currency.
The company increased its cane crush by 7 percent in the
quarter to 12.08 million tonnes. Total recoverable sugar (ATR),
a measure of agricultural yields, rose to 137.5 kilograms per
tonne of cane from 135.9 kg/t in the same period last year.
($1 = 3.75 Brazilian real)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alan Crosby)