SAO PAULO Feb 11 Brazil's sugar and ethanol
group Biosev SA believes sugar prices will remain
strong, the chief executive of the world's second largest cane
processor said on Friday, citing dismal prospects for expanding
production capacity.
Biosev, controlled by French commodities trader Louis
Dreyfus, posted on Thursday its first quarterly
profit since 2013, as revenues from sugar and ethanol sales
soared compared with a year earlier.
"When you look at the sugar production costs for the main
producing countries, only Brazil has a cost that is below the
international benchmark," Biosev Chief Executive Officer Rui
Chammas told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
"So, Brazil would be the country with an incentive to
increase output. But this will take some time, allowing the
positive cycle for sugar prices to last longer," he said.
Brazil's sugar industry is still heavily indebted and the
lean years of low prices, which discouraged major investments,
are still fresh in the sector's memory.
Sugar prices recovered last year from a long downward cycle,
when large annual surpluses kept prices low.
Moreover, the Brazilian government kept gasoline prices
artificially low for years up to 2015, squeezing profit margins
for ethanol producers.
Brazil's investment bank Itau BBA estimates the sugar sector
debt load at close to 100 billion reais ($25.1 billion).
Biosev says its sugar production cost is currently at 9.5
cents per pound, compared to New York's 13.16 cents per pound in
mid-day trading on Friday.
The average cost for Brazilian producers, according to
Kingsman consultancy, is close to 12 cents per pound. Other
producing countries have costs above 14 cents.
Brazil is expected to harvest a record volume of cane in
2016/17, after El Nino-related rains improved crop conditions.
The prospect of greater output knocked sugar prices from a
peak above 15 cents late last year.
But Chammas said many mills will still opt to produce a lot
of ethanol, looking for quick cash generation to pay their
operations and service debt.
"Many say sugar prices pay mills a premium over ethanol and
for that reason, the next Brazilian crop will have a production
mix heavier on sugar compared to last year. I'm not sure about
that," he said.
"We've seen some mills making more ethanol than sugar even
when sugar was paying more."
The ethanol market in Brazil is extremely liquid, while
mills selling sugar require more time for payment.
($1 = 3.984 reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)