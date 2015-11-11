BRIEF-Credit China Fintech responds to Anonymous Analytics report
* Refers to report released by Anonymous Analytics (AA) on 10 May concerning Credit China Fintech Holdings Limited
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Biosev, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol arm of French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, sees potential for center-south mills to have a production mix next season (2016/17) heavier on sugar, since the sweetener is paying a premium over ethanol, Chief Executive Rui Chammas said on Wednesday.
But the possible change in the production mix would not be enough to change the scenario of a global deficit expected for the sugar market in 2016/17, he said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.