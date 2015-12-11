SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazil's antitrust regulator
CADE is evaluating a request made by U.S.-based Black River
Asset Management LLC to approve an acquisition of two local
sugar mills, documents seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
The request sent to CADE indicates that Black River,
controlled by U.S. commodity trader Cargill, and
Antonio Ruette Agroindustrial Ltda have agreed on terms for the
mills' sale and are awaiting the green light from the regulator.
Cargill and Regina Ruette, vice-president of Antonio Ruette
Agroindustrial, confirmed in September that talks were going on
for the Brazilian, family-owned company to sell the mills
located in Paraiso and Ubarana, in the Sao Paulo state.
At that time, Cargill said it would only comment again when
a possible deal had been reached, after due diligence. Regina
Ruette also said in September the deal would value the company
at around 700 million reais ($180 million) including debt.
Asked about the completion of the deal, Cargill said on
Friday that Black River was an "independently managed
subsidiary" and that questions should be sent to them. Black
River declined to comment.
This is the first merger and acquisition (M&A) in the
Brazilian sugar and ethanol sector involving a major commodities
trader in several years, and comes on the heels of years of weak
sugar and ethanol fundamentals that have tarnished the once
shining industry.
Antonio Ruette Agroindustrial has been struggling to manage
its debt load. Earlier this year, the company filed for court
protection against creditors, a request it later withdrew on
hopes it would seal the deal with Black River.
After the mills are transferred to the new owner, Cargill
would be in charge of running them. Together they have a
capacity to process around 3.8 million tonnes of cane per year.
Cargill has stakes in other mills in Brazil and in port
operations, besides its stake in Alvean, the 50-50 joint venture
with Brazil's Copersucar, the world's largest sugar
trader.
($1 = 3.88 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Diane Craft)