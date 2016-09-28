(Adds Farina comments, context)
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazil is one of the
countries to be included in a probe by the Chinese government
over large sugar imports, the head of Brazil's cane industry
group Unica, Elizabeth Farina, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Farina said Unica was notified by Brazil's Foreign Ministry
regarding the probe. It is expected to send preliminary comments
to China's government by Oct. 12. According to Farina,
Australia, Thailand and South Korea will also be investigated.
Brazil is the world's largest sugar producer and exporter
and China is its largest buyer. The Asian country bought almost
10 percent of total Brazil center-south exports in 2015/16 of 23
million tonnes, according to data from Unica.
"It is worrying, of course, since China is our largest
buyer. They could adopt safeguards to protect their local
industry," Farina said.
Safeguards are usually implemented through sharp increases
on import tariffs, said the Unica's head, adding that they could
hurt the flow of sugar to China.
China said last week it was launching a probe into soaring
sugar imports dating back to 2011 that it said was hurting the
local sugar industry. The investigation is expected
to take up to six months.
"They (Chinese) said there was an increase of more than 600
percent on imports since 2011. We are still translating their
documents to try to better understand their allegations," Farina
said.
Unica said it hired a law firm with a branch in China to
follow the probe.
Sugar producers around the globe suffered from a cycle of
low international prices from around 2012 to 2015, when prices
started to recover on expectations for a global sugar deficit.
New York raw sugar futures are currently hovering around the
highest levels in the last four years.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernard Orr)