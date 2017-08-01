FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COFCO Agri may bid for Renuka's sugar mill in Brazil - document
August 1, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 34 minutes ago

COFCO Agri may bid for Renuka's sugar mill in Brazil - document

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chinese commodities trader COFCO Agri has asked to participate in a court auction in Brazil where a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd will be sold as part of an in-court debt restructuring, according to court documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

According to the documents, Brazilian sugar firm Companhia Mineira de Açúcar e Álcool (CMAA) has also filed to take part in the auction scheduled for September 4.

Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira

