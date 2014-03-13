BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian sugar cane mills struggling with growing debts have begun the April-March cane crushing season early, as they try to generate cash flow and take advantage of attractive domestic ethanol prices, cane industry association Unica said Thursday. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing, Editing by Franklin Paul)
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.