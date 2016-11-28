SAO PAULO Nov 28 The Brazilian government is preparing a program to stimulate ethanol production with the aim of curbing the country's gasoline imports, the energy minister said on Monday, at a time when local refining capacity is expected to plateau.

The move comes at a moment when cane mills are maximizing sugar output at the expense of ethanol. The sweetener is giving mills better returns than ethanol as the world's sugar supplies have tightened.

Brazilian Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said during a conference in Sao Paulo organized by cane industry group Unica that a program called RenovaBio 2030 will be concluded after public consultation during the first quarter next year.

The program will draw up guidelines to increase the use of biofuels in Brazil in the next decade. But no concrete steps, such as a possible additional taxation on fossil-based fuels as Unica has asked for, have been put forward.

Ethanol producers favor possible measures that could shake the product out of its current doldrums.

So far in the current crop, Brazilian center-south mills are producing 16 percent more sugar than they did last year and 4 percent less ethanol, as the prices for the sweetener have hovered near the highest levels in four years.

Marcio Felix, the Energy Ministry's head of biofuels, said the RenovaBio program has some clear objectives. "One of them is to expand ethanol use in line with Brazil's climate pledge in Paris."

Considering Brazil's commitments to the pact, the use of ethanol should increase from 28 billion liters per year in 2015 to around 50 billion liters by 2030. But in the last year use of the biofuel dropped, since prices were not as attractive compared to those of gasoline.

Luis Henrique Guimaraes, chief executive of Raízen, the joint venture between Royal-Dutch Shell Plc and Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, said the government has reached out to him and other executives to discuss the new policy.

Guimaraes believes a critical step in the new program would be to define how much more ethanol the country could realistically consume.

"The government will have to use pricing mechanisms through taxes. We already have a carbon tax, which is the Cide, so it is a matter of adjusting the size of the incentive you want," he told reporters.

Brazil already requires that all gasoline sold in the country contain 27 percent of anhydrous ethanol. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Reese Ewing and David Gregorio)