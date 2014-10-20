BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Duke University to explore VAL-083
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Duke University to explore VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for glioblastoma multiforme
SAO PAULO Oct 20 Approximately 50,000 tonnes of sugar were stored in a warehouse affected by fire in the Teag terminal in Brazil on Monday, Cargill Inc said in a statement.
The terminal, a joint venture between Cargill and Biosev , the sugar unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities , has storage capacity of 110,000 tonnes, according to the statement. A second warehouse at the terminal was not affected. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Duke University to explore VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for glioblastoma multiforme
DUBAI, April 25 Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has set final price guidance on its planned five-year U.S. dollar bond at 5.25-5.375 percent, with the notes expected to price within that range, a document issued by one of the banks leading the transaction showed on Tuesday.