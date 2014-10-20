SAO PAULO Oct 20 Approximately 50,000 tonnes of sugar were stored in a warehouse affected by fire in the Teag terminal in Brazil on Monday, Cargill Inc said in a statement.

The terminal, a joint venture between Cargill and Biosev , the sugar unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities , has storage capacity of 110,000 tonnes, according to the statement. A second warehouse at the terminal was not affected. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)