SAO PAULO Oct 20 A blaze destroyed a sugar
warehouse operated by Cargill Inc and Biosev at
Brazil's Santos port, the largest in Latin America, early on
Monday, the third major fire at a sugar export terminal there
over the last year.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in warehouse 3 and
kept it from spreading to a nearby grains warehouse, according
to a spokesman for Codesp, the port authority. No one was
reported injured.
Shipping agent SA Commodities said the warehouse has
capacity to store 110,000 tonnes of sugar, and had 50,000 tonnes
of sugar at the time of the fire.
The terminal, known as TEAG sugar terminal, is a 50-50 joint
venture between Cargill and Biosev, the sugar unit of
Louis Dreyfus Commodities.
Cargill said in a statement that TEAG has insurance for its
buildings, equipment and stocks. A spokeswoman said the
companies would give more details on the damage soon.
In October 2013, local sugar trading giant Copersucar lost
much of its sugar export terminal, with a capacity of 10 million
tonnes, to a fire. The company said it expects to have all of
that capacity back on line by April 2015. The port is in
southeastern Brazil, near Sao Paulo.
Front-month ICE raw sugar futures showed no immediate
reaction, trading up 0.9 percent to 16.77 cents a lb. After
previous fires, futures prices quickly spiked more than 5
percent in a day.
Cargill and Copersucar, Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol
trader, recently combined their sugar trading and logistics
assets globally, which may help the U.S.-based commodities
trader reroute some sugar exports through Copersucar's terminal.
A senior Western analyst said the market response was not
sharper because traders had overreacted to previous fires at
Santos, most recently at Cosan SA's Rumo Terminal in
August.
"People are being a lot more cautious until we get more
news," said the analyst.
Brazil is about to enter its intraharvest period when the
flow of sugar slows as mills wind down operations until the
start of harvest in April next year. However, as terminal
capacity is often dual use, grain exports that pick up in
February through TEAG may be crimped by the fire.
