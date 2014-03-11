SAO PAULO, March 11 Brazil's main center-south
sugar cane crop will fall to less than 577 million tonnes in the
April-March season, indicative of an expected drop in yields
below earlier projections, local analysts Canaplan said on
Tuesday.
In October, Canaplan had forecast the crop that will
officially start crushing in April at 577 million tonnes.
But that was "if everything went perfectly," Luiz Carvalho,
director of Canaplan, said. "As it is, the crop is on course for
a disaster."
Carvalho said the rates of replanting old cane had fallen
sharply this past year, which crushed 595 million tonnes of
cane. Expansion of cane area fell below 1 percent as well, he
added.
Meanwhile, drought in January and February, coupled with
frost last year, also hurt the crop.
Carvalho, who spoke with Reuters at an agribusiness seminar
in Sao Paulo, said Canaplan in April would publish a lower
estimate for the crop.
On Monday, competing analysts Archer Consulting put out its
first estimate of the new crop at 590 million tonnes, 1 percent
lower than the current crop, which officially ends this month
but finished crushing in early January.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)