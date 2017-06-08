SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazilian biosecurity agency
CTNBio on Thursday approved commercial use of genetically
modified sugarcane, according to a statement from CTC Centro de
Tecnologia Canavieira SA, which developed the
technology.
CTC said that the new variety is resistant to an insect
known as Diatraea saccharalis, one of the main plagues
threatening Brazil's sugarcane fields, with an estimated 5
billion reais ($1.52 billion) of annual losses to producers. A
CTC representative said it was the first time in the world that
genetically modified sugarcane was approved for commercial use.
($1 = 3.28 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano)