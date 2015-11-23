SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazil mills sharply increased
their sugar hedging for the new center-south cane crop compared
to the same period last year, locking in positive margins in
expectation of higher sugar production in the new season,
according to independent sugar and ethanol consultant JOB
Economia.
Brazil's main cane belt is finishing the 2015/16 cane crop,
which has been impacted by excessive rains. Higher humidity,
however, is boosting prospects for the 2016/17 crop that will
likely start earlier next year than normal, around March.
"Mills hedged much more new-crop sugar than they had done at
this time last year," JOB's chief analyst and director Julio
Maria Borges told Reuters.
"This is due to favorable prices, considering the local
currency recent slide, but also because mills expect to produce
more sugar next season," he said.
Recent data from some of Brazil's largest cane processors
confirm the trend.
Raízen, the joint venture between Brazil's Cosan SA
Indústria e Comércio and Royal-Dutch Shell,
have hedged forward 958,000 tonnes of sugar to be produced in
the 2016/17 crop by end of September, compared to 565,000 tonnes
at same time a year earlier.
Biosev SA, the sugar and ethanol company
controlled by French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, hedged
863,000 tonnes of sugar for 2016/17 versus 348,000 tonnes last
year, according to its recent earnings report.
Cosan's chief executive, Nelson Gomes, told market analysts
the company had stepped up hedging after September and that the
early November number was closer to 50 percent of the exportable
volume, something around 1.6 million tonnes.
Biosev's chief executive, Rui Chammas, said sugar was
already paying a premium over ethanol and that Brazil's next
crop could have a production mix heavier on sugar.
JOB's Borges says Brazilian mills movement is one of the
reasons sugar futures in New York are inverted, with longer
expiration contracts trading at prices below those on contracts
in the near term, not reflecting carrying costs.
Luiz Gustavo Junqueira Figueiredo, commercial director at
Alta Mogiana mill, said futures prices are promising better
returns than the average in the current crop, so it is a good
moment to hedge.
"Larger groups hedged forward between 40 percent and 70
percent of next season's output," said Figueiredo.
"The positive side is that mills can guarantee their
margins, but this leaves the market with less sales from here
out, so fluctuations of 100 points in two sessions, for example,
could happen more frequently," he said.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora; Editing by
Tom Brown)