* Light showers expected from Sunday
* Drier conditions favored crushing since end of early June
rains
* Port workers threatening strike from June 25
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, June 13 The lineup of ships waiting
to load sugar at Brazilian ports has edged up to 55 vessels from
54 a week ago, as crushing of the record 2013/14 cane crop
enters its peak, shipping agents Williams Servicos Maritimos
Ltda said.
Rains earlier this week along the coast of southeastern
Brazil slowed loading of sugar at the main port of Santos for a
day, but cleared quickly. Harvesting of the 590 million-tonne
cane crop in the interior of the center-south region has been
largely uninterrupted since heavy rains let up in the first two
days of June, local weather forecaster Somar said on Thursday.
"The concern now is that rain will spread through the cane
region from Sunday, but it will be light and offer little threat
of causing widespread stoppage of crushing," Somar meteorologist
Nadiara Pereira said, adding that there could be isolated areas
of stronger showers.
Rains stop harvesting and slow the production of sugar as
mills favor ethanol when additional moisture dilutes sucrose in
the cane plant and makes production of the sweetener more
expensive compared with ethanol.
Dock workers said earlier this week they could strike at all
Brazilian ports from June 25 if changes are not made to the
government's plans to auction off a series of new port terminals
to the private sector later in 2013. Stevedores say they are
concerned about losing jobs if new terminal owners are allowed
to hire outside the unionized labor pool.
In recent port strikes, however, the impact on the loading
of bulk raw sugar has been limited, though the loading of bagged
whites has been more prone to slowdowns during labor
stoppages.
The cold front that will reach the main center-south and
Santos over the weekend will lower temperatures over the cane
belt, which will help plants raise their sucrose levels and
improve sugar and ethanol yields in the coming weeks.
Favorable conditions for cane crushing and loading the
sweetener at the port over the past 10 days are currently
reflected in sugar futures prices on the New York ICE exchange.
Spot July was up .07 cent at 16.28 cents a lb, its lowest
level in nearly three years.
Brazil's main sugar and ethanol industry association, Unica,
reported on Tuesday that rains in the second half of May slowed
mills' harvest and production of sugar in the region compared
with the first half of last month.
PHYSICAL
The flow of raw, very high polarization (VHP) sugar due to
leave Brazilian ports over the next week or two was largely
stable with the previous week at 1.49 million tonnes, Williams
shipping agents said. The outflow of 150 ICUMSA (International
Commission for Uniform Methods of Sugar Analysis) crystal sugar
will climb to 122,700 from 51,100 tonnes over the same period.
Brazil is the world's largest producer of sugar and controls
half the world's exports in the commodity. The main center-south
cane belt has entered the peak of its annual harvest period
after rains slowed the start to the season in early April.
The table below details the number of sugar vessels at
Brazil's main ports and the volume of sugar to be loaded in
tonnes.
JUNE 12 VESSELS WHITE RAWS
SANTOS 39 66,000 1,149,230
PARANAGUA 15 56,700 338,955
VITORIA 1 0 7,000
RECIFE 0 0 0
MACEIO 0 0 0
SUAPE 0 0 0
TOTAL 55 122,700 1,488,185
JUNE 5 VESSELS WHITE RAWS
SANTOS 37 33,400 1,128,699
PARANAGUA 14 17,700 401,600
VITORIA 2 0 14,000
RECIFE 1 0 4,625
MACEIO 0 0 0
SUAPE 0 0 0
TOTAL 54 51,100 1,534,927
MAY 16 VESSELS WHITE RAWS
SANTOS 22 38,800 737,558
PARANAGUA 8 36,842 188,049
VITORIA 0 0 0
RECIFE 0 0 0
MACEIO 2 0 40,418
SUAPE 0 0 0
TOTAL 32 75,642 966,025
MAY 9 VESSELS WHITE RAWS
SANTOS 23 46,800 784,614
PARANAGUA 11 54,142 235,219
VITORIA 0 0 0
RECIFE 0 0
MACEIO 3 0 58,584
SUAPE 0 0 0
TOTAL 37 100,942 1,078,417
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jim Marshall)