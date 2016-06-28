(Adds quotes from Bradesco BBI and Rabobank executives)
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, June 28 Foreign companies are showing
renewed interest in acquiring Brazilian sugar producers as
revenues rebound along with global prices for the commodity,
Bradesco BBI and Rabobank investment bankers said on Tuesday.
Potential sellers and buyers are in discussions, but the
bid-ask spread remains high, Bradesco Executive Superintendent
Cyrille Brunotte said during a presentation at an ethanol
conference in Sao Paulo.
"I have had meetings with companies I haven't seen for
years," Brunotte said. Low prices for sugar and ethanol during
most of 2010 through 2015 forced many Brazil sugar companies to
close and file for bankruptcy.
Raw sugar futures started to recover late last year and are
hovering around a 2-1/2-year peak.
"We started to see movements from foreign players," Manoel
Pereira de Queiroz, Dutch-based Rabobank's senior manager in
Brazil, noted at the conference.
"They have shown appetite and see asset prices as relatively
cheap in dollar terms. We are going to see some acquisitions in
the next months, something we have not seen in years."
Brunotte said some local companies which managed to make it
through the crisis and are well prepared to take advantage of
the improved conditions, could also play a role in what he
called a potential limited consolidation.
"But I think only two or three local companies would be
willing to do acquisitions. In general they are still looking to
cut debt and increase use of actual capacity," he said.
Brunotte said some investment funds with no prior links to
the sector are among those inquiring about potential targets.
Asian firms have also been looking at the sector.
But both bankers agreed that investors looking to enter the
Brazilian sugar and ethanol sector still face uncertainties.
Brazil lacks, for example, a clear, long-term policy for
ethanol usage. The political environment is also unstable, with
an interim government after President Dilma Rousseff was
suspended on charges of accounting wrongdoings.
