By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazilian sugar cane mills
are increasing purchases of machinery in an effort to improve
efficiency in the field as the robust demand outlook for the
sweetener encourages companies to boost investments.
Makers of cane harvesters such as John Deere and AGCO
are ramping up production in Brazil as deliveries rise,
finally seeing past investments in local manufacturing lines
beginning to pay off, said executives.
Brazilian sugar producers are entering the final stages of
the 2016/17 crop as futures prices for raw sugar hit a four-year
peak in New York, supported by forecasts for at least a two-year
global supply deficit in the commodity.
Brazil's center south is expected to harvest a near record
crop for the second year in a row, taking advantage of an
excellent market while other sugar producing countries such as
India and Thailand reap smaller crops due to poor weather.
"Some mills are rushing to buy harvesters and other
equipment, because they want to be sure they will be able to
process all available cane," said Marco Gobesso, head of
marketing for cane machines at American equipment maker AGCO.
AGCO's Ribeirão Preto plant, in the heart of Brazil's cane
belt, is producing double the number of harvesters this year
compared to 2015 and has room to do more.
The company invested around 100 million reais ($30.5
million) in the plant after buying a local producer in 2012. But
it is still working at only 40 percent of the capacity, after a
long cycle of low sugar and ethanol prices that ended in 2014
sharply reduced investments in the sector and sent dozens of
mills into bankruptcy.
Grupo Moreno, a family-owned sugar company in the Ribeirão
Preto region, is an example of the recent equipment-buying move.
The company bought 15 harvesters this year at around a
million reais ($300,000) each. It bought none last year and only
two harvesters in 2014.
"We had machines that were very old and would breakdown in
the field a lot, delaying our crushing plans and increasing
costs," said Eduardo Bellucci, head of harvesting operations at
the company that owns three mills and expects to crush 11
million tonnes of cane this year.
Grupo Moreno still has several machines that are at least 11
years old, when he got orders to start replacing machines with
over 6 years in use.
Marco Ripoli, head of marketing for cane equipment at John
Deere, said the company is looking to expand production at its
plant in Catalao, Goias, by 30 percent after releasing a new
generation of harvesters that promise to collect more cane
quicker and using less diesel.
"There are around 9,000 old harvesters operating in Brazil.
They need to be replaced," he said.
Ripoli said mills are prioritizing investments in equipment
that will lead to improved operations, before they think of
building new mills or expanding planted area. "The focus today
is to optimize existing structures. Increasing capacity is still
a medium-term possibility," he said.
Only three companies produce full-sized cane harvesters in
Brazil. The Dutch company Case New Holland is the third group.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)