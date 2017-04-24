By Marcelo Teixeira
| SAO PAULO, April 24
SAO PAULO, April 24 A number of Brazilian sugar
and ethanol firms still face tough financial conditions as heavy
debt loads limit investments that could improve their returns,
mills and consultants said on Monday.
While large groups such as Raízen, Biosev and São Martinho
could tap alternative sources of financing, most mid-sized firms
took on more debt over the last few years and are struggling to
crush more cane, the experts said during F.O. Licht's
international sugar seminar in São Paulo.
Reberth Machado, chief executive of Bioenergia do Brasil SA,
said his firm's situation illustrates the industry's current
predicament. Its debt rose to 246 million reais ($78.6 million)
from 157 million reais roughly three years ago.
Bioenergia decided earlier this year to stop paying its debt
with banks and funds such as U.S.-based Amerra Capital
Management LLC, said Machado, and sought restructuring talks
with creditors.
"We had to decide what to do: pay banks or invest in
planting. We chose to invest in cane planting," he said, adding
that banks such as Banco do Brasil and Banco
Santander Brasil SA are close to agreeing on new
terms for Bionergia's debt.
Machado said many cane suppliers also had financial issues,
or chose to plant other crops such as soybeans, decreasing the
cane they could provide to Bionergia. In the new crop-year the
mill will crush only 1.1 million tonnes of cane, about half its
capacity.
"This is the reality of many mills," said Jaime Finguerut,
an independent consultant on cane industry management.
Finguerut said the indebtedness increases mills' production
costs and delays investments that would improve operations.
René Sordi, an advisor to the São Martinho group of mills,
said the situation limits investments in capacity expansion in
Brazil. "Companies are using prudence," he said.
The recent decrease in raw sugar prices in New York was
cited by Sordi as a new hurdle for Brazil's mills as the new
crop begins.
"We had expected a much better price for sugar than the
current level," he said.
Sugar trades in New York at around 16 cents per pound, after
peaking around 23 cents late last year.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)