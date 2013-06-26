(Removes erroneous word 'price' in first paragraph)
* Drought in northeast supporting local sugar, ethanol price
* Distressed mills jumping on strong dollar to export sugar
* Ethanol price hits key level against gasoline
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, June 26 A strong dollar has prompted
Brazilian mills to sell sugar for export, but rain, growing
demand for ethanol and drought in the northeast have contained a
surge of the sweetener on the international market for now.
Accounting for half the global exports in sugar, Brazil is
in the peak of crushing a record 35.5 million tonnes of sugar
from its main center-south cane crop, according to the cane
industry association, Unica, which will release its latest tally
of the crush on Wednesday afternoon.
After broadly falling since early 2011, futures prices
reached a point of technical support in a Fibonacci
retracement and mustered a recovery of 4.9 percent since hitting
a three-year low of 16.17 cents/lb on June 13.
But traders and analysts are wary of calling this a floor.
Recent support in prices has coincided with atypically wet
weather drenching Brazil's main center-south cane belt.
"Some big mills in Mato Grosso do Sul and Parana have lost
10 days of crushing opportunity early in June and rains will
shut down harvest for a couple more days this week at least,"
meteorologist Gustavo Verardo at local forecasters Somar said.
Weather is expected to turn drier over the cane belt in July
and August, though, he added, allowing crushing to pick up.
President of local analysts Job Economy, Julio Borges, said
the rains may only provide short-term support for physical and
futures prices, adding that dry weather in September 2012
reversed the effect of wet weather in May-June last crop.
"It all depends on climate through the whole crop," he said.
Traders also said they were bearish about the effects of the
Brazilian real's weakening against the dollar by 10 percent
since early May, which causes local producers to sell sugar into
an oversupplied international market, weakening prices.
"Mills with liquidity problems especially -- we are talking
about 20 percent of all mills -- are jumping on this fall in the
real to sell physical sugar on the FOB market," the local head
of sales at a large Asian trader said.
Arnaldo Correa, director at commodities risk consultants
Archer, calculated mills were getting 60 reais ($27) per tonne
more for exported raw sugar than they were on June 13 when
prices bottomed.
"It's yet to be seen if this is a floor. It looks a lot like
the Russian billy goat," Correa said, recounting a parable of a
family that complained to their local Communist party leader
about the abysmal condition of their apartment.
The local magistrate resolved to solve their problem by
ordering a goat to be sent to live with them. After the animal
destroyed the furniture and soiled the apartment, the family
begged the magistrate to remove it, which he did.
When the official returned to check up on the family, they
said 'now that goat has been removed, conditions are much
better', Correa said. "The sugar market is so depressed, any
uptick in price makes it feel like the goat has been removed."
Sugar exports have picked up with 1.44 million tonnes
flowing out in the first three weeks of June, almost the same
amount as exported in all of May and above the 1.29 million
tonnes recorded in June 2012. But rains remain a risk to smooth
loading at the ports, where terminals are uncovered, Somar said.
The Trade Ministry will release total June export figures on
Monday afternoon.
LOCAL DEMAND
Brazil's northeast cane crop, which accounts for 10 percent
of national sugar and ethanol output, suffered a severe drought
that reduced output by 15 percent this season.
"Big groups like Cosan and Copersucar are buying up ethanol
and even sugar in the center-south when prices dip and shipping
it to the northeast," said an executive at a large
European-controlled milling group. "This will go on through
October."
Hydrous ethanol prices in the center-south have hit key
price levels that makes the biofuel a better buy for drivers of
flex-fuel cars than filling up with gasoline.
Borges estimates that anhydrous ethanol, which was the most
profitable business for mills until late May, is now priced on
par with selling sugar to the local market. Anhydrous is blended
into gasoline at a 25 percent blend nationally.
At the same time, hydrous ethanol sales are about as
profitable for mills as selling sugar to the export market.
The president of local analyst firm Datagro, Plinio Nastari,
estimates that if hydrous ethanol consumption increases by 300
million liters a month in Brazil, it would remove 5.75 million
tonnes of sugar from the market and zero out the global sugar
surplus by the next October-September season.
