* Stronger dollar makes sugar exports more attractive
* Export margins not big enough to change mills' production
* Ethanol is more liquid, offers mills better cash flow
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Sugar and ethanol output from
Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol group Raizen Energia, a joint
venture between Cosan SA and Royal-Dutch Shell
, could fall 6 percent due to recent frost and rains, a
local newspaper said.
Pedro Mizutani, Raizen Energia's chief financial officer,
said in the Brazilian financial paper Valor Economico's online
edition late on Tuesday that two days of frost would reduce
crushing at one of its mills in Mato Grosso do Sul state by
100,000 tonnes to 2.05 million tonnes, for example.
"The most damaging effect of the frost will occur next year
but it's still too early to quantify this effect," Mizutani
said.
The president of sugar and ethanol analyst Datagro, Plinio
Nastari, told Reuters that frost damaged 65 million tonnes, or
at least 18 percent, of the yet unharvested sugar cane in the
southernmost regions of Brazil's growing region.
Nastari said on Tuesday, that he would release a new
forecast of the cane crop with an estimate of losses from the
frost in about a week to 10 days.
The day after, Brazil's second-largest sugar and ethanol
company Biosev SA, which is controlled by French
commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, said the frost would reduce
the cane it crushed in Mato Grosso do Sul where it operates
three large cane mills.
Mizutani said that in addition to an estimated 3 percent
loss in company output from the frost, he expected an additional
3 percent loss in sugar and ethanol output due to rains in June
and July that have diluted the sugar levels in the cane.
"Even if weather remains dry and favorable for crushing,
it's difficult to recover all the drop in ATR (recoverable
sugars)," he said.
In total, Raizen expects to crush 59 million to 62 million
tonnes of cane in the current 2013/14 (April-March) season,
which Mizutani estimates is half completed.
STRONGER DOLLAR
Mizutani estimated that the recent strengthening of the
dollar by 14 percent since May has made exports of sugar more
attractive than producing ethanol, for the local market
predominantly.
But he added that he did not expect mills to change their
production plans to produce more of the sweetener. Mills have
been favoring ethanol production this season by about 57 percent
to 43 percent sugar.
"Ethanol has greater liquidity than sugar. So, for
generating cash flow, mills prefer ethanol when the difference
in returns (compared with sugar) is slim," he said.