By Marcelo Teixeira
| SAO PAULO, July 7
SAO PAULO, July 7 Brazil's largest sugar and
ethanol producer Raizen reported that yields from the 2015/16
sugar cane crush are greater than expected due to favorable
weather, Pedro Mizutani, the chief operating officer, said on
Tuesday.
Mizutani said Brazil's center-south cane crop should
approach 600 million tonnes, but added that mills may struggle
to crush the entire crop if July turns out rainier than
expected.
"We are sticking to (guidance of) 57 million to 60 million,
but closer to 60 million than 57 million," Mizutani said on the
sidelines of the Datagro Ethanol Summit in Sao Paulo.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing)