SAO PAULO, July 7 Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol producer Raizen reported that yields from the 2015/16 sugar cane crush are greater than expected due to favorable weather, Pedro Mizutani, the chief operating officer, said on Tuesday.

Mizutani said Brazil's center-south cane crop should approach 600 million tonnes, but added that mills may struggle to crush the entire crop if July turns out rainier than expected.

"We are sticking to (guidance of) 57 million to 60 million, but closer to 60 million than 57 million," Mizutani said on the sidelines of the Datagro Ethanol Summit in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing)