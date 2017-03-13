SAO PAULO, March 13 French sugar producer Tereos
SA plans to invest 60 million reais ($19 million) to expand cane
crush and sugar production capacity at its Tanabi plant in
Brazil, the firm said over the weekend when it opened a new
sugar storage facility in the region.
Tereos, one of the largest players in the Brazilian sugar
sector with seven mills, said the new warehouse in Tanabi, Sao
Paulo state, is capable of storing 80,000 tonnes of VHP (very
high polarization) sugar.
The company foresees an increase in its annual cane crush in
Brazil to 22 million tonnes by the 2020/21 crop year from 20
million tonnes currently.
Tereos regained a 100 percent ownership over its
Brazil-based mills late last year after buying a 45 percent
stake it did not own in the ventures from state-controlled oil
company Petrobras for $202 million.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Marguerita Choy)