SAO PAULO May 13 Sugar production in Brazil's main cane belt roared ahead in the second half of April, outpacing last year's output over the same period by 210 percent, as rains cleared to allow crushing of the record crop, industry association Unica said on Monday.

The wet start to the April-March season in the center-south cane region slowed early production and kept mills out of the fields more than producers would have preferred in March and early April.

But weather has cleared and mills have a record 589 million tonne cane crop to crush, which will almost exhaust their capacity to process all of it by the time the rainy season returns again late this year. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)