SAO PAULO, June 11 Late May rains and a shift by Brazilian cane mills to favor ethanol production has dragged on sugar output from the world's largest producer, cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday in its latest bimonthly report on crushing.

Unica said sugar output in the main center-south cane region fell 11 percent in the second half of May to 1.84 million tonnes from 2.06 million tonnes produced in the first half of last month. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)