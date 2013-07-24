SAO PAULO, July 24 Cane mills in center-south
Brazil are back churning out sugar in early July, after wet
conditions in June slowed crushing of the record crop that is
source to half the world's exports of the sweetener, local
industry association Unica said on Wednesday.
Brazil's main cane region produced 2.4 million tonnes of
sugar in the first half of July, up 60 percent from the 1.5
million produced in the second half of June. Sugar output in the
first half of July was not fully up to speed yet, however, with
mills' sugar output still lagging 9 percent behind the 2.63
million tonnes produced in the same fortnight a year ago.
Wet weather in July slowed operations across the
center-south cane belt, while early July was largely dry,
allowing mills to resume harvesting.
