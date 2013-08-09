SAO PAULO Aug 9 Cane mills in center-south
Brazil raised their output of sugar and ethanol in late July
from the first half of the month, despite a couple of days of
wet weather and frost that slowed crushing in the world's main
exporter of sugar, local industry association Unica said Friday.
Brazil's main cane region produced 2.53 million tonnes of
sugar in the second half of July, up 5 percent from the 2.40
million produced in the first half of the month.
Sugar output in the region in the second half of July was
still not at full speed, however, with mills' output down 15
percent from the 2.97 million tonnes produced in the same
fortnight a year ago.
