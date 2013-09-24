SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Cane mills in center-south Brazil decreased their output of sugar by 8 percent in the first two weeks of September from the last two weeks of August, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Cumulative sugar output since the season began on April 1 is up 5 percent from a year earlier at 22.9 million tonnes. Mills have favored sugar production in early September compared with earlier in the season, Unica said in a report. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)