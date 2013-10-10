SAO PAULO Oct 10 Sugar output from mills in Brazil's center-south plunged 23 percent in the last two weeks of September from the first two weeks of the month after rains kept mechanized harvesters from fields, local industry association Unica said on Thursday.

Cumulative sugar output since the season began on April 1 is still up 5 percent from a year earlier at 25.2 million tonnes. But mills, which have harvested 440 million tonnes of the record 587 million tonne 2013/14 crop, began to favor ethanol production more in late September compared with earlier weeks, Unica data showed.

"The machines that harvest couldn't manage to enter the fields with the soil so wet, which hurt the rhythm of crushing," Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)