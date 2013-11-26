SAO PAULO Nov 26 Sugar output in Brazil's
center-south fell 20 percent to 1.96 million tonnes in the first
half of November from the last half of October after rains
picked up as the crushing season draws to a close, local
industry association Unica said on Tuesday.
Brazil's center-south has crushed 542 million tonnes of an
estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will tend to
intensify over the center-south as the main cane-growing region
moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes
crushing more difficult and costly.
Mills in the center-south, which accounts for 90 percent of
Brazil's sugar and ethanol output, will probably wind down
crushing by Christmas.
