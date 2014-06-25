BRIEF-First Resources says 3m2017 crude palm oil production 161,194 tonnes vs 120,411 tonnes in 3m2016
* 3m2017 crude palm oil production 161,194 tonnes versus 120,411 tonnes in 3m2016
SAO PAULO, June 25 Brazil's main center-south cane crop produced 2.33 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, up from the 2.03 million tonnes in late May as clear weather helped crushing, the main sugar and ethanol lobby Unica said on Wednesday.
In its biweekly report on the harvest, Unica said, however, that the lack of rain was at the same time hurting the development of the cane that is due to mature later in the year.
"The persistence of the drier climate since the start of harvest ... is severely hurting the development of the plants, intensifying the agricultural losses," Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes)
April 24 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said Anthem Inc, its biggest customer and one that has sued the company over claims of being overcharged, was unlikely to renew its contract after it ends in 2019.