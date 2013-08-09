* Mills' ethanol sales jump 31 pct from earlier in July * Frost likely to reduce sugar and ethanol output * Unica to revise cane forecast in early September By Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Cane mills in center-south Brazil raised their output of sugar and ethanol in late July from the first half of the month, but favored production of the biofuel more as sales at the pump take off, local industry association Unica said Friday. Despite a couple of days of wet weather and frost in late July that slowed crushing in the world's main exporter of sugar, Brazil's main cane region produced 2.53 million tonnes of sugar in the fortnight, up 5 percent from the 2.40 million produced in the first half of the month. Sugar output in the region in the second half of last month was still not at full speed, however, with mills' output down 15 percent from the 2.97 million tonnes produced in the same period a year ago. Mills directed a larger share of their cane harvest to ethanol over the second half of July after sales of the biofuel by mills surged 31 percent from the first half of July. Prices of ethanol have begun to fall on the retail level compared with gasoline, and consumers are beginning to switch, Unica said. "With prices of ethanol economically more advantageous for consumers in the main markets, it was natural for us to expect progress in the consumption of hydrous (ethanol)" Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said. The association said mills had allocated 55 percent of their cane crush to ethanol and 45 percent to sugar, compared with 54.6 percent to the biofuel and 45.4 percent to sugar in early July. A year ago, mills had been directing only 49.4 percent of their crush to ethanol and 50.6 percent to sugar, but prices for the sweetener were significantly more attractive then. The government raised the mandated level of ethanol in gasoline on May 1 to 25 percent from 20 percent earlier, as well as cut taxes on the biofuel, all of which contributed to the increased consumption of the fuel in the past weeks. FROST A cold front in late July unleashed a few days of widespread rains and frost over the southernmost cane belt, slowing output temporarily. Unica said, although it is still quantifying the impact, the frost would likely cause some losses to output of sugar and ethanol. Large sugar and ethanol groups in the region, including Louis Dreyfus' Biosev and Cosan, said recently that the frosts would hurt their output. Local cane analyst Datagro told Reuters the 65 million tonnes of cane, or roughly a fifth of the cane still unharvested in the center-south, had suffered some damage from the frost. Unica said the Cane Technology Center, which does much of Unica's crop research, is currently quantifying the losses caused by the frost and that it would release a revised estimate of the main center-south crop at the beginning of September. In its last estimate of the center-south crop in April, Unica said Brazil would crush 589.6 million tonnes of cane and produce 35.5 million tonnes of sugar. But in a recent interview with Reuters, Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said the association would likely lower its estimate for sugar production and raise its estimate for ethanol.