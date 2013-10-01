(Adds comment from officials at Unica, export data)

By Reese Ewing

SAO PAULO Oct 1 Rapid growth in Brazilian sugar and ethanol output will slow to a trickle in coming seasons now that investments in new mills have dried up, the main cane industry association said in its latest revision of the 2013/14 crush.

In the third year of its worst crisis in decades, Brazil's main center-south cane region finally returned to record output of 587 million tonnes of cane this 2013/14 season, surpassing 2010/11 when the crush reached 557 million tonnes.

"That's not to say that mills will have an easy year financially," said Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, technical director for Brazil's main cane industry association Unica.

Rodrigues said sugar prices, just coming off three-year lows, are weaker this year. Mills are not getting as much sugar and ethanol from each hectare of cane, which raises operating costs, although there is more cane to process.

Brazil's 2013/14 center-south sugar cane crop is still likely to churn out a record 34.2 million tonnes of sugar, down from the 35.5 million tonnes forecast in April, Unica said in its second estimate of the season.

But exports of sugar are not likely to be much bigger than exports in 2010/11 and last season when shipments were just shy of 25 million tonnes, Rodrigues said. September figures for sugar exports released by the Trade Ministry on Tuesday afternoon reflected Rodrigues' assessment.

Rodrigues said ethanol exports would only reach 2.7 billion liters, falling short of the 3.4 billion liters exported last season and well below the 5 billion shipped four years ago due to less attractive prices in the United States, Brazil's main market for ethanol exports.

"These recent media reports that Brazil will import a billion liters of U.S. corn ethanol are also failing to take into consideration some important fundamentals in Brazil," Rodrigues said, dismissing such import projections.

On Friday, local cane analyst Job Economia forecast that Brazil would import 1 billion to 1.5 billion liters of U.S. ethanol from December through March.

Rodrigues said fuel distributors typically hold 5-6 days of supplies in stocks but in recent weeks have built up stocks of 11 to 12 days of supply, which would keep prices for the biofuel contained over the December-March intraharvest.

MEDIUM-TERM

The medium-term outlook for production in Brazil, which dominates half the global sugar trade, is not reflected in the market price of the sweetener, which is more a product of high global stocks and the current sugar glut.

"The growth we've become accustomed to of 30-50 million tonnes (of cane from Brazil) a year will not continue," Rodrigues said.

Brazilian cane output fell as low as 493 million tonnes in 2011/12 after bad weather and scores of over-leveraged mills buckled in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. But it has staged a rapid recovery with investments to replanting new, more productive cane.

Unica lowered its cane harvest forecast slightly on Tuesday to 587 million tonnes from 589.6 million seen in April. Despite the reduction, the crop remains 10 percent bigger than the 532.8 million tonnes crushed last season.

Rodrigues said the current cane crop nearly exhausts mills' capacity to crush, and investments in new mills or land were limited to one or two mills a year now, a distant shadow of the 2006-2009 period when more than a dozen new mills opened yearly.

"Now mills are closing because they are unprofitable, too. Although they are smaller than newer mills, this too will limit the growth in cane output going forward," Rodrigues said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jim Marshall and Ken Wills)