(Adds details)
SAO PAULO Oct 10 Sugar output from mills in
Brazil's center-south plunged 23 percent in the last two weeks
of September from the first two weeks of the month after rains
kept mechanized harvesters from fields, local industry
association Unica said on Thursday.
Widespread rains in recent weeks over the main center-south
cane growing region have slowed mills' crushing as the season
enters its final leg. The region generated 2.29 million tonnes
of sugar in the last half of September, down from 2.96 million
tonnes during the first half of last month, Unica said.
Cumulative sugar output since the season began on April 1 is
still up 5 percent from a year earlier at 25.2 million tonnes.
But mills, which have harvested 440 million tonnes of the
record 587 million tonne 2013/14 crop, began to favor ethanol
production more in late September compared with earlier weeks,
Unica data showed.
"The machines that harvest couldn't manage to enter the
fields with the soil so wet, which hurt the rhythm of crushing,"
Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said.
Sucrose, or the type of sugar that crystallizes, in cane
plants tends to fall in the weeks following rainy periods, which
makes sugar production more difficult. Mills tend to favor
ethanol production, which does not require sucrose, when weather
is wet or sucrose levels are low.
Mills on average in the region allocated just 46.85 percent
of their harvested cane to sugar production in the last
fortnight of September versus 49.14 percent in the first half of
last month, Unica data showed. Meanwhile, ethanol production has
gotten a greater share of the cane crush.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Kenneth Barry)