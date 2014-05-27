(Adds details on weather and increased allocation of mills'
SAO PAULO May 27 Brazil's main center-south
sugar production picked up speed in May but output in the
world's largest exporter of the sweetener still lags last year's
rate as mills remain sluggish to start crushing, the industry
association Unica said on Tuesday.
The association attributed the slow start to the season to
ongoing financial troubles of the sector. Unica said 249 mills
were operating by mid-May compared with 268 mills this time last
year.
Sugar output picked up in the region, reaching 1.91 million
tonnes in the first half of May compared with 930,600 tonnes in
late April. Output in the first half of the month remains 8
percent below the same fortnight last year, however, Unica said.
Cumulative sugar production through May 15 is also 10
percent behind last year this time at 3.4 million tonnes.
Mills have started to shift their cane processing to favor
sugar production more in the past couple weeks with mills
allocating 42.5 percent of their crush to sugar and 57.5 percent
to ethanol, Unica said. In the last two weeks of April, mills
sent only 37.1 percent of their cane to sugar production and the
bulk for ethanol.
Financial problems aside, mills have less incentive to start
harvest early this year after a severe drought.
Starting harvest early will be less of an issue with a
smaller crop, and mills might even benefit from allowing time
for the cane to recover from the drought.
Market estimates now put the center-south crop at around
575-580 million tonnes, down from the 597 million tonnes crushed
last season. In December, forecast of the current crop were as
high as 620 million tonnes.
As late as January, analysts were expecting mills to start
crushing early in order to give them time to harvest the entire
crop before December rains shut down operations again.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing, Editing by Franklin Paul and Diane
Craft)