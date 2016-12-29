(Tweaks lead, adds details in paragraph 3)
SAO PAULO Dec 29 Brazil's main center-south
cane belt produced 362,000 tonnes of sugar in the first half of
December, a 43.9 percent drop from the previous two-week
period, as most mills approached the end of the 2016/17 crushing
season.
According to a report by sugar industry group Unica, mills
crushed 7.145 million tonnes of cane in the period versus 19.6
million tonnes in the second half of November, a 60.3 percent
slump.
The reduction in crushing was due to heavy rains and a
smaller number of mills in operation, Unica said, adding that
only 55 mills are expected to continue crushing sugar cane in
the Center South region in the second half of December.
