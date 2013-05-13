* Sugar output through April up 210 pct at 1.69 mln tonnes
* Cane crush up 190 pct at 41 mln tonnes through April 30
* By May 1, 220 mills of about 300 crushing - Unica
(Adds production details and allocation of that production)
SAO PAULO, May 13 Sugar production in Brazil's
main cane belt surged in April, outpacing last year's early
harvest by 210 percent, as rains cleared in the middle of last
month to allow crushing of the record crop to accelerate,
industry association Unica said on Monday.
This season's sugar production in the world's largest
exporter of the sweetener jumped to 1.69 million tonnes through
the end of April, more than tripling last year's 545,200 tonne
output over the same period, Unica said in its bimonthly
crushing report.
Heavy rain early in the April-to-March season slowed the
start of crushing in the main center-south region and kept many
mills out of the fields more than they would have liked given
the record 589 million-tonne crop to be harvested.
But weather cleared by mid-April and has remained near
ideal. Mills crushed 41 million tonnes of cane through April 30,
that's 190 percent more than a year ago. Unica said that 31.5
million tonnes of that total was crushed in the second half of
April.
Mills have allocated 60 percent of the cane harvested to
ethanol production, with 40 percent going to sugar production.
Last year, over the same period, 61.5 percent of the cane went
to ethanol and 38.5 to sugar, Unica data showed.
Unica said that 220 of the roughly 300 mills in the
center-south had begun crushing by May 1, compared with the 154
mills operating by this time last year and the 144 mills
operating on April 15 this year.
"This year there was an anticipation to the start of
crushing by production units due to the greater volume of cane
available for crushing," said Antonio de Padua Rodrigues,
Unica's technical director.
He added that mills will prioritize the production of
ethanol through this season due to the increase in the mandatory
blend of anhydrous ethanol in retail gasoline to 25 percent on
May 1 from 20 percent previously.
Unica estimates this increase in the blend will create an
additional demand of roughly 2 billion liters of ethanol per
year.
Unica said in its April 29 forecast of the 2013/14 crop that
the center-south would produce a record 35.5 million tonnes of
sugar, up 4 percent from last year, and 25.4 billion liters of
ethanol, up 19 percent from last season.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick and Bob Burgdorfer)