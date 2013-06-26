* Ethanol and sugar output up sharply for season
* Ethanol favored over sugar production
* Rains weaken sucrose levels/yields in cane
SAO PAULO, June 26 Sugar production in Brazil's
main cane-growing region fell in the first half of June because
wet weather held up crushing of the record-large cane crop, cane
industry association Unica said on Wednesday.
Brazil's center-south region produced 1.78 million tonnes of
sugar in the period. That was down from 1.84 million tonnes
produced in the second half of May, a period which also saw
rains in its final days, Unica said in its bimonthly crushing
report.
In the first fortnight of June 2012, 1.37 million tonnes of
sugar was produced in the center-south region of Brazil, the
world's largest exporter of sugar.
From the start of the cane season on April 1 through mid
June, mills have produced 7.39 million tonnes of sugar, up a
massive 51 percent from the 4.90 million tonnes a year ago,
Unica said, a result of the improved size and quality of the
cane crop.
Ethanol production from the start of the season through
mid-June was also up sharply - 75 percent at 6.3 billion liters
- reflecting the record cane output that is expected to reach
587 million tonnes and mills' expected shift to ethanol output
over sugar.
Many of the larger milling groups, such as Louis Dreyfus's
local cane unit Biosev, hedged most of their expected
sugar output this season at prices well above current levels.
This caught the market by surprise earlier in the season
when mills produced more sugar than was expected, despite weak
spot prices.
Nonetheless, Unica said mills were allocating much more of
the cane they harvested to ethanol production than they did last
year. Mills have used 58.1 percent of the cane crush for ethanol
since the start of the season - up sharply from 54.4 percent at
this time last year - with the rest used for sugar.
Meteorologists expect wet weather to clear over the main
cane belt in early July and turn dry through August, which will
allow mills to resume production of sugar and ethanol at a
faster pace. Traders said some producers who had sold sugar for
delivery in July were rolling over their positions into October
when more sugar is expected to be available on the spot market.
Futures prices have staged a mini-rally over the past
several days, helped by the rainy weather and an uptick in local
demand for sugar and ethanol out of Brazil's drought-parched
northeastern market.
Given the continued rains in the second half of June,
production of sugar and ethanol that Unica will report in the
coming week or two should remain weaker than levels seen in
early May.
The sucrose levels in cane - known as "industrial yield" -
which determine the amount of sugar or ethanol potential from
each tonne of cane, have fallen since late May because of the
wet weather but remain better than last year.
Industrial yields fell to 125.3 kg/tonne, down from 132.8 in
late May but still up from 121.2 in the first half of last June,
Unica said.
Yields should fall further with the continued wet weather,
which would tend to push mills' production preference toward
ethanol and away from sugar.