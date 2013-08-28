PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Repeating text to cover corrected headline)
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Cane mills in center-south Brazil increased their output of sugar and ethanol in early August from the second half of July, as weather turned mostly drier and favored crushing in the world's main exporter of sugar, local industry association Unica said Tuesday.
Brazil's main cane region produced 2.91 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of August, up 15 percent from 2.53 million produced in the second half of last month. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enters joint venture with Anderson Hay and Grain Co to distribute forage products in UAE and GCC Source:(http://bit.ly/2nZ1vz6) Further company coverage: