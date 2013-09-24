(Rewrites headline, adds comments from Unica and production details)

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Maintenance at cane mills slowed sugar output in Brazil's center-south by 8 percent in the first two weeks of September from the last two weeks of August, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Cumulative sugar output in Brazil since the season began on April 1 is still up 5 percent from a year earlier at 22.9 million tonnes. But production of the sweetener fell 8 percent in the first two weeks of September to 2.96 million tonnes compared with 3.21 million tonnes in the last fortnight of August, Unica said.

Brazil accounts for half the world's sugar exports.

September's production compares with the exceptional crushing in late August after favorable weather, Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said. The center-south experienced dry cool weather in the second half of last month, while mills had to shut down for a few days in early September due to rains.

Rodrigues also said some mills also had to suspend operations for regular maintenance this month, which affected the numbers.

Despite the overall drop in sugar and ethanol output over the past fortnight, mills increased sugar production relative to ethanol. Mills allocated 49.1 percent of their cane crush to sugar, the highest percentage of cane devoted to the sweetener so far this season, for a half month period.

Traders said that mills were selling more sugar on the international market in the period due to the stronger dollar against the Brazilian real. The real weakened to as low as 2.45 to the dollar over the past weeks but has since regained some ground and is trading at just under 2.20.

In late August, mills sent 51.4 percent of their cane to ethanol and 48.6 percent to sugar. This season's allocation to sugar remains far from last year's percentages when sugar prices were much more attractive for mills. At this time last year, mills sent 51.5 percent of their cane to sugar production.

Mills can send at most 53 to 54 percent of their cane to sugar production, while they can send as much as 65 percent of their cane to ethanol production, given the right conditions. The level of cane going to sugar currently is well above the 45 percent cumulative average this season that started in April, Unica data showed.

Rains have slowed crushing in the past week or more, which will likely drag down Unica's crushing numbers for the second half of September, as Brazil enters what looks to be a wet start to its rainy season.

Wet weather that typically intensifies through March eventually forces mills to shutdown crushing.

So far this season, mills have crushed 406.3 million tonnes of what is expected to be a 590-million-tonne crop. At this time last year, mills had harvested 349.6 million tonnes of the then 533-million-tonne crop. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)